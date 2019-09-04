High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

A HIGH fire danger across the north of the state is expected over the coming days, with warmer temperatures and winds expected to keep fire fighters on their toes

The Far North Coast of NSW will have a high-fire danger rating for tomorrow and Friday, while there are total fire bans in the New England, Northern Slopes and North Western regions of the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service media spokesman, James Morris, said anyone in the banned areas caught lighting a fire or incorrectly disposing of a cigarette could be charged.

"Now is the time for residents who may have had fire recently to make sure they are extinguished," he said.

"We are likely to see high fire danger for Friday in the northern areas and for the coast there is a lot of severe fire dangers."

Across NSW there are 26 active bushfires, with 10 of them yet to be contained.

Mr Morris said the Rural Fire Service urged residents who might be in danger of a bush fire to be prepared in case they need to quickly leave their homes.

"If they do not have a bush-fire survival plan we ask people to talk to their loved ones and have that discussion about what they will do, where they will go and what they will take in the event of a fire threat," he said.