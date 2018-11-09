Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicolette van Wijngaarden.
Nicolette van Wijngaarden. Cathy Adams
Crime

High-flying real estate agent forced to surrender passports

Hamish Broome
by
9th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former director of a failed Byron Bay-based luxury real estate agency has been ordered to surrender her two passports under strict bail conditions over five counts of fraud.

In September NSW Fair Trading launched criminal action against former Unique Estates director Nicolette van Wijngaarden over the alleged misuse of more than $3.5 million.

Ms van Wijngaarden, 44, faces 10 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and a related five counts of directors' liability by offences of corporation.

Unique Estates spectacularly collapsed overnight in February with recorded liabilities of more than $1.5 million, including $933,000 owed to the Australian Tax Office.

The Dutch-born van Wijngaarden was the founder sole director of the once high-flying company, which operated from six locations including Sydney, Melbourne and Byron Bay, and specialised in the marketing of multi-million dollar trophy properties.

Under strict bail conditions she has now been ordered to surrender her Australian and Netherlands passport.

Currently residing in Elwood in Melbourne, she has also been ordered to report once a week to St Kilda Police Station.

A brief of evidence in the matter was due on November 2.

Ms van Wijngaarden was excused from appearing in court on Friday when the matter came up for mention in Sydney Downing Centre.

The matter was adjourned for charge certification on January 31 to return to the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court.

Ms van Wijngaarden is also excused from appearing on that date.

company fraud lifestyles of the rich and famous luxury real estate nicolette van wijngaarden northern rivers crime obtain financial advantage by deception trophy homes trust account fraud unique estates
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    premium_icon SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    Water Sports IT WAS 12 months of heartache, washed away in an instant for the 50-year-old surfer as he celebrated among his peers on Turners Beach.

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Crime Stopping hoons in their tracks

    Shop local, stay alive

    premium_icon Shop local, stay alive

    News New stores help build Prince St vibe

    Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    premium_icon Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    News Andrew Katelaris says trial is 'anything but an ordinary drug case'

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners