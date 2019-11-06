High interest in Yamba auction properties

THERE is still plenty of life left in Yamba Hill as one of the most unique properties in the area sold by auction at the weekend.

Three bidders fought over the property at 3 Clarence St in Yamba for 45 minutes before it sold for $1.372 million, and selling agent Richard Hunt of First National Yamba said they were ecstatic with the interest the property generated.

"We had more than 50 inspections which shows that the properties on the hill are as popular as ever,” he said.

The property which has panoramic views of the river and the hinterland, and also contained a functioning two-bedroom flat below in a private position.

Mr Hunt said the vendors had owned the property for the past twenty years, and were delighted with the result, with the property selling for more than anticipated.

"They are not making anymore views like this, and it proves that people can trust in the auction process and that it works.”

Also selling under the hammer last week was a property at Citrus Close, James Creek selling for $590,000 and Mr Hunt said the area was ticking a lot of boxes for prospective buyers.

The three-bedroom house is situated on 2.74 hectares, and contained an inground pool, entertaining areas, and a large shed.

"It's proving to be a great spot,” he said. It's got everything, convenient, good quality fertile land, a private spot and it doesn't flood.

"They are good results. and it's been an absolute pleasure to be involved in the process with great vendors

"It's is very much a team effort from everyone at our Yamba office and we are all delighted to have been able to help them embark on the next chapter of their lives.”