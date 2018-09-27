High-octane action lights up for speedway opener

COMING AROUND: Chris Corbett will be a top contender for the Clarence Valley Spring Cup at the season opener at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

COMING AROUND: Chris Corbett will be a top contender for the Clarence Valley Spring Cup at the season opener at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway. Tony Powell

SPEEDWAY: It is set to be a weekend of high-octane action in the Clarence Valley with Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway opening its gates for the first time this season.

It will be a new-look Grafton Speedway after it changed hands to Mick and Cindy Corbett, who bought the lease of the track in the off season.

They have not aimed low for their first meeting either, with an action-packed night of racing highlighted by the Clarence Valley V8 Dirt Modified Spring Cup and the NSW Demo Derby Title.

Leading the charge in the V8 Dirt Modifieds for the Spring Cup will be local driver Andrew Firth, who last season proved that Grafton Speedway was a happy hunting ground for him, taking out a pair of feature race wins. Firth will be joined on track this season by his teenage daughter Taylah, who will be hoping for a strong debut.

Corbett brothers Chris and Dale are no strangers to Grafton Speedway, having both experienced consistent runs there in the past. Dale is also the reigning dirt modifieds champion after he won last season's final hit out at the track in the V8 Dirt Modified Rumble.

Emerging driver Josh Rose also drove to victory at Grafton last season, taking out the V8 Stampede, and he will be hoping to repeat that feat this time around.

Former NSW Champion Phil McNamara will also be one to watch, along with Lee Gorton and Trevor Wiley.

No doubt sure to attract a huge crowd, the NSW Demo Derby Title will be an action-packed affair.

It will see one driver outlast his rivals to claim top honours.

ON ITS HEAD: Grafton Speedway will host the annual NSW Demolition Derby Championships event on Saturday night. Contributed

The RSA Street Stockers will be contesting the opening round of their Grafton Speedway Track Championship, which will reward the overall point score winner with a $1000 prize at season's end.

Also, on the support program will be AMCA Nationals, RSA Junior Sedans, RSA Outlaws Sedans, RSA Limited Sedans, RSA Fender Benders and Stock Rods.

A live band named Yeah the Boys will be performing from 3.30pm to raise money for men's mental health awareness.

The Corbett family thanked naming rights sponsor Hession's Auto Parts for their continued support heading into the 2018-19 racing season.

The Prince St business stocks a wide range of parts and accessories to suit most people's needs.

Gates for Saturday night's season opener will open at 3pm, with racing to start at 6pm.

For more information, contact Hession's Auto Parts Grafton's Troy Saville on 0455948802.

You can also go to www. graftonspeedway.com.au or find them on Facebook by searching for Grafton Speedway.