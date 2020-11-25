Menu
Byron Bay has become a celebrity magnet and now, thanks to a new study, it has a brand new title.
News

High percentage of the hottest celebrities live in Byron Bay

Adam Daunt
25th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
BRYON BAY has developed itself a reputation as a celebrity hotspot across the duration of 2020 and now it has 20 per cent of the world's sexiest male celebrities.

In a very scientific study, Showerstoyou.co.uk collected celebrities off Ranker and used a web analytics tool, Ahrefs, to see which celebrities we google most.

Celebrity duo Zac Efron and Chris Hemsworth confirmed that they're conventionally very attractive people who took out second and fourth place in the top ten sexiest male celebrities.

 

Zac Efron from Instagram. zacefron Verified Behind-the-scenes. #downtoearth #netflix
Zac Efron from Instagram. zacefron Verified Behind-the-scenes. #downtoearth #netflix

 

Audiences left us in no doubt as to what they are looking for with "Chris Hemsworth body", which made up 20,000 searches of his 47,140 total searches while Zac Efron's body equated for 14,000 searches from his total 53,990.

Efron is currently in Adelaide, South Australia, which just ended a lockdown period over a coronavirus scare, filming his new movie Gold.

Efron has made several headlines since his arrival in Byron Bay earlier this year, including his relationship with fellow Byron person, Vanessa Valladares.

>>>SEE MORE: ZAC AND VANESSA ENJOY LONG ROMANTIC LUNCH<<<

Hemsworth has been living in Byron Bay with his family since 2014 when he purchased a $20 million dollar property, which was the property record until it was broken recently by a $22 million dollar purchase, reportedly by Matt Damon.

>>>SEE MORE: DID MATT DAMON PURCHASE MEGA BYRON BAY MANSION<<<

