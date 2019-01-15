High-profile businessman jailed over sports club fraud

Ian John Coombe pleaded guilty on October 3 to fraudulently obtaining over $400,000 by way of obtaining, without authority, a loan for $465,000 in June 2015.

Ian John Coombe pleaded guilty on October 3 to fraudulently obtaining over $400,000 by way of obtaining, without authority, a loan for $465,000 in June 2015. Kerri-Anne Mesner

ONCE a high-profile community member, the now disgraced former president of Central Queensland Rugby Union is behind bars.

Ian John Coombe, 56, was today sentenced to a five-year jail term, suspended after 18 months and operational for five years after he fraudulently obtained a $465,000 loan from HomeSec by putting up the CQRU's home grounds as security in 2015.

The practising accountant was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court this morning.

He had entered his guilty plea in October 3, however issues were raised with the crown prosecutor's facts where they alleged Coombe's actions caused the downfall of CQRU.

Defence barrister Steve Zillman said the defence contested the point that the loan caused the collapse, saying the club had been "struggling for many, many years" and had been "topped up" by his client's own funds.

