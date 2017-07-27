20°
High-range drink driver fined

Clair Morton
27th Jul 2017
Jojo Newby

A GRAFTON man who drove more than three times over the limit has walked out of court with the minimum amount of time off the road for his offence.

David Gordon, 43, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday on a plea of guilty to high-range drink-driving.

According to police facts, Gordon failed a random breath test about midnight on July 1 and told officers that he was driving home from his brother's 40th birthday party.

Gordon was convicted, fined $1500, and disqualified for six months with an interlock period of 24 months.
 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  drink driving grafton court

