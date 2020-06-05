High-ranking Ballina bikie sentenced for gun, drug charges

A Ballina chapter member of the Rebels OMCG has been sentenced in Grafton District Court.

A HIGH ranking member of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Ballina chapter has been sentenced for a series of drug supply and firearms charges dating back to 2014.

Jamie Lee Adams, 37, appeared in Grafton District Court on Friday May 29 for sentence after entering guilty pleas to a number of charges, including supply prohibited drug great than an indictable quantity, possess precursor intend to use in manufacture/production prohibited drug and possess unauthorised firearms.

According to agreed facts in 2013 NSW Police established Strike Force Belongil to investigate criminal activities of the Rebels OMCG in the Ballina area.

A number of telephone calls were intercepted by the Strike Force where Adams was identified as a high-ranking member of the Ballina chapter and believed to have been involved in the supply of methylamphetamine in northern NSW and southern Queensland.

On November 20, 2013, NSW Police in Ballina and Queensland Police on the Gold Coast established Operation Lima Artful and on January 28, 2014 a search warrant was granted for a Bangalow property.

According to court documents, about 9pm that night Queensland Police were advised that Adams was approaching the border and at 11pm he was stopped at Nerang. A search of his vehicle uncovered 13.945 grams of 46 per cent pure methylamphetamine, three phones, $1180 in cash, a flick knife and a recipe for the manufacture of methylamphetamine.

Court documents revealed that on January 29 a search warrant was executed at Adams' Bangalow property where a Winchester 308 rifle and Bruno .22 rile were located.

A drug detection dog found 49.25 grams of 71.5 per cent pure methylamphetamine as well as chemicals used to cut the drug for supply. Further instructions for the manufacturing of methylamphetamine were also discovered, as well as scales and resealable bags.

For the charges related to his Queensland arrest Adams was sentenced in Brisbane Magistrate Court in December 2015 for drug trafficking and possession and received a five-year prison sentence, suspended after two years, two months.

In Grafton District Court last week Judge J Pristley sentenced Adams to a two year intensive corrections order set to expire on May 28, 2022.