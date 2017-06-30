19°
High return for property investors

30th Jun 2017
Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.
Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton. x

A COMMERCIAL property in Grafton has sold for $2.6million.

Earlier this week, the Ford and Dougherty Property listing at 16-20 King St, Grafton went to auction in Sydney in conjunction with Burgess Rawson and was snapped up by an investor.

Commercial manager Natasha Watkinson said the building was leased by the NSW Government and training company ETC.

"They are strong leases, the achievement in sale prices comes off the back of the leases,” Ms Watkinson said.

"This reflects the strength of the commercial market in Grafton at the moment and the growth Grafton is seeing.”

Ms Watkinson said the sale price of the property, which was bought by a private investor, achieved expectations.

"The investor also bought a Service NSW property at Inverell,” she said.

"It highlights the strength of the government leases in rural centres and the strength of the commercial market.

"People are now turning away from investing in bricks and mortar houses and into commercial properties.”

