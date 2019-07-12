High-risk child sex offender faces seven years supervision

A child sex offender will spend seven years under supervision because of the risk he will reoffend.

A CHILD sex offender in his 20s has been released from jail this week, but will spend the next seven years under supervision, because of the high risk of him reoffending without it.

A judge said she was concerned that the 23-year-old, whose victims were aged 12 to 14, had recently fooled prison authorities by secretly sending letters to a female prisoner.

Supreme Court Justice Debra Mullins said the breach of prison rules showed the man's "deceit and propensity for manipulation''.

A psychiatrist told the court if the man reoffended, it would likely involve a young, adolescent girl, whom he would befriend and then use psychological coercion.

Justice Mullins said although the man had previously had age-appropriate relationships, "he preferred the power and control he could exercise over younger girls''.

Another psychiatrist said the man's previous offending suggested sexual deviance with a sadistic quality.

The Attorney-General asked the court for a supervision order, under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act before the man's release from prison yesterday.

Psychiatrists considered the man posed a serious danger to the community without a supervision order.

The man was jailed for four years in 2015 for maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

He was given concurrent jail sentences for carnal knowledge and indecent treatment of children, child grooming with intent to engage in sex and child pornography offences.

The court heard that the man was previously given a 12-month wholly-suspended jail term for attempting to procure a sexual act by intimidation.

He breached a probation order and the supervision order by committing the offence for which he was jailed in 2015.

Despite completing two sex offender programs in jail, the man still did not consider himself a sex offender, a psychiatrist said.

The man, who suffered a head injury when he was 15, still had a mild neurocognitive disorder, the court heard.

"It is of concern that a man who is still relatively young will be the subject of a supervision order,'' Justice Mullins said.

"But the regime under the Act dictates that outcome in the light of (the man's) history of sexual offending and his particular limitations as a result of his acquired brain injury.''

The man had to learn to manage his high sex drive, to avoid reoffending.

Justice Mullins said a supervision order with appropriate conditions, including psychological counselling and treatment, would address the need to protect the community.

A seven-year supervision order was necessary, given the man's brain disorder affecting his insight into offending and his recent deceit, by sending letters to a female prisoner.