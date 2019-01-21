Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Trevor Veale
News

High school teacher facing rape charges

16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH school teacher from Coffs Harbour has been accused of raping a young woman.

Howard John Spearing, 60, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police allege Spearing had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, while knowing she did not consent.

The alleged incident took place between 4am and 7am on October 27 last year in Coffs Harbour.

Spearing was arrested by police around 10am the same day and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Spearing was granted conditional bail at his first court hearing this week.

Under his bail conditions he must report to police daily and is not to have contact with the victim.

Court papers stated Spearing has since been suspended from his teaching position following complaints from parents.

He will appear in court again on February 12.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour coffs harbour local court high school teacher rape accusations sexual intercourse without consent
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    VALE: Tribute to Maclean High's 'extraordinary' teacher

    premium_icon VALE: Tribute to Maclean High's 'extraordinary' teacher

    News CHURCH filled with people of all ages to pay tribute to man who inspired many in our community

    • 21st Jan 2019 12:46 PM
    This is why you shouldn't park over footpaths

    premium_icon This is why you shouldn't park over footpaths

    News You may not realise it, but this careless mistake makes a big impact

    Crash paint marks path of fatal crash off Clarence bridge

    premium_icon Crash paint marks path of fatal crash off Clarence bridge

    Crime Track the progress of vehicle before it plunges into the river.

    ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    premium_icon ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    Crime Mr Newman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound