High-speed chase through Maclean ends in arrest

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Feb 2019 9:04 AM
A 27-year-old Maclean man will appear at Grafton Court today after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the Scottish township.

Police have confirmed the disqualified driver was observed in River Street, Maclean yesterday afternoon driving a black Holden Commodore with incorrect number plates.

After an attempt to pull the vehicle over, the male allegedly fled the scene.

It is understood the male drove at speeds of up to 100km/h through the 50km/h zones before he was arrested at Jubilee Street, Townsend a short time later.

Police have charged the man with a range of offences including dangerous driving, police pursuit, driving with a disqualified licence, driving an unregistered vehicle and having incorrect licence plates.

