Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor’s transport spokesman Anthony Albanese. Picture: Liam Kidston
Labor’s transport spokesman Anthony Albanese. Picture: Liam Kidston
Politics

Labor to launch $1b fast-rail plan

by Matthew Killoran
10th May 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION of a high-speed rail line linking Brisbane to Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra would commence under a $1 billion plan to be announced by Labor today.

It could see a bullet-train style vehicle travel from Brisbane to Sydney in just 2½ hours at 350km/h, taking pressure off crowded airline routes.

Regional stops would include the Gold Coast, Grafton, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Wagga Wagga.

The $1 billion will go towards setting up a High Speed Rail Authority and buying land along the 1748km route.

The plan was first approved by the Labor Government in 2013 and, while it was promised again in 2016, there was just a $54 million commitment.

The $1 billion price tag is ­intended to show the party is taking the project seriously.

Original planning for the rail link showed that while a Sydney-Canberra link was expected to open by 2035, it was expected it would be 2058 ­before commuters could take the rail directly from Brisbane to Sydney or Melbourne.

At that time, it was also estimate to cost $114 billion.

Labor’s infrastructure and transport spokesman Anthony Albanese says high speed rail will revolutionise interstate travel. Picture: Liam Kidston
Labor’s infrastructure and transport spokesman Anthony Albanese says high speed rail will revolutionise interstate travel. Picture: Liam Kidston

But the proposed HSR authority would seek updated time frames and costings.

Labor infrastructure and transport spokesman Anthony Albanese said it would "revolutionise interstate travel" and boost regional communities.

"It would bring these communities closer to capital cities, allowing for increased commuting while also strengthening the case for regional business investment," he said.

"As Australia's strong population growth continues in coming years, the already established case for High Speed Rail will become more compelling. If we start to acquire the corridor now, we will protect it from development and thereby minimise costs."

Infrastructure Australia is already valuing the cost of securing the land required at $2.8 billion.

Last week, The Courier-Mail reported tourism and transport advocates were urging both sides of politics to consider high-speed rail to prevent flight routes between capital cities reaching capacity in coming years.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane federal election 2019 high speed rail infastructure labor melbourne politics sydney transport

Top Stories

    Labor promises high-speed rail to connect to Grafton

    premium_icon Labor promises high-speed rail to connect to Grafton

    Politics Grafton will be connected to high speed rail network under bold Labor plan to be announced today

    NSW regional roads twice as dangerous

    NSW regional roads twice as dangerous

    News Statistics have revealed the scary road toll in the country

    Top of the tree for Grafton Show

    premium_icon Top of the tree for Grafton Show

    News World's best choppers to compete at our show

    Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    premium_icon Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    News Students talk with Rathgar Lodge residents