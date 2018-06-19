High tea a racing winner, buy a hat

MIRROR IMAGE: Amy Want takes a look in the mirror at her own millinery creation before the Maclean Cup High Tea at the Maclean Bowling Club.

Adam Hourigan

IT MAY be nearly a month before Maclean Cup day, but for milliner Leonie Apps, she'll need every hour of it to keep up with her orders.

"The average hat takes about a week to complete,” she said.

"Even just one of the flowers can take up to eight hours just by itself.”

And her diary may be well and truly full up until race day, after a flood of women tried on her creation as part of the Maclean Bowling Club High Tea on Saturday.

Showing off her creations alongside local fashion houses Tachelis Australis, Heart of Space and Clovelly's, there was keen interest from everyone about what was in fashion this season.

"The halo-style hat is very popular this year,” Ms Apps said.

"And for the dress strong colour and patterns have been seen up at the Brisbane races where they always dress well.”

More than a hundred people attended the event being held for the third time, and bowling club marketing manager Tamara Bendeich said it was a simple recipe for success.

"I think they just all like getting dressed up,” she laughed.

"It's a great day, and all the proceeds this year go to the Maclean Hospital.”

Attendees were treated to fashion parades, musical entertainment, and the prettiest of food, all created by local volunteers.