HIGH TEA TO HIGH SEA: Roslyn leads way to navy career change

Roslyn Gibson after being appointed to the Royal Australian Navy during a ceremony in Brisbane on 29 January 2021.

Roslyn Gibson after being appointed to the Royal Australian Navy during a ceremony in Brisbane on 29 January 2021.

It started as a conversation at a high tea, but after working as a financial planner, Clarence Valley woman Roslyn Gibson chose to do something she said had a more meaningful purpose.



Ms Gibson was recently appointed as an officer in the Royal Australian Navy at a ceremony in Brisbane, and will now commence the New Entry Officer Course in Jervis Bay. She says it’s everything she’s been searching for in a career.

“I joined the navy because I want to spend my life on a meaningful purpose,” the 28-year-old said.

“I want to give back to Australia and the world in my small way by being part of something much bigger than myself.”

During her career in the financial services industry, Ms Gibson was offered many leadership development opportunities, but she chose the navy as she valued the structured leadership training offered.

“What makes a good leader to me is someone who empowers their team to take control and be accountable rather than micromanaging,” she said.

“A good leader is a mentor and shows their team that they care personally and is, therefore, able to foster a culture of teamwork, trust and respect. I also believe a strong leader works hard and leads by example so they can expect the same standard of the team, which leads to high productivity as a unit and job satisfaction. I intend to apply these principles when I start in the role.”

Ms Gibson said the abundance of opportunities to develop and grow, and the range of roles internally, were the most appealing factors a career in the Royal Australian Navy offered compared to civilian career options.

“Defence life has unique challenges, but it has greater appeal to me as I have always struggled with ‘itchy feet’, meaning I want to continually travel and have new experiences. Being in the navy allows me to use this for good, where it has always felt like a negative trait in my civilian career, and serving my country in the process adds an extra layer of pride and satisfaction,” Ms Gibson said.

Ms Gibson started her Defence journey by attending a Women in Defence high tea. She says the Women in Defence team have been helpful at every stage of the process and she credits the confidence she has gained from the support they have provided her.

“The Women in Defence team has been there every step of the way. Each of those ladies is an absolute asset and the fact that such a support network exists is a testament to the quality of the Australian Defence Force as an organisation.”

Director general defence force recruiting Brigadier Duncan Hayward said it was immensely rewarding to help facilitate career paths into the Australian Defence Force.

“Training at the Royal Australian Naval College, HMAS Creswell is world class, and I’m confident that Roslyn will do herself and her family proud in the coming years. They should be proud of her achievement,” he said.