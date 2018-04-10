Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lewis Cooper of South Grafton gets way above the Grafton Aquatic centre diving pool as he backflips into the water on a hot day in Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Lewis Cooper of South Grafton gets way above the Grafton Aquatic centre diving pool as he backflips into the water on a hot day in Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan
News

High temperatures keep pool open

Caitlan Charles
by
10th Apr 2018 12:40 PM

WITH TEMPERATURES to remain in the high 20s and low 30s for the next few weeks, the Grafton Olympic Pool will remain open for an extra week.

However, it will be operating under reduced hours until April 22 when it will close:

Monday - Friday- 8am-5pm Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

Saturdays- 8am-5pm Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

Sundays- 10am-5pm. Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

The Maclean Pool will be open until Sunday, but will operate under reduced hours.

The Glenreagh pool has already closed and the South Grafton Indoor Pool will remain open as normal.

Yamba Pool closes on June 8.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    News To celebrate the launch of the 2018 AFL season, we're giving you the chance to win an ultimate Brisbane escape.

    Happy hens at the Whiddon 'farm'

    Happy hens at the Whiddon 'farm'

    News Hogan clucky after meeting aged care community's new resident

    Dangerous surf on the horizon

    Dangerous surf on the horizon

    Weather Roads and Maritime Services have issued the following alert

    Famous authors here to teach our kids

    Famous authors here to teach our kids

    News Workshops to get kids to express themselves

    Local Partners