High temperatures keep pool open

Lewis Cooper of South Grafton gets way above the Grafton Aquatic centre diving pool as he backflips into the water on a hot day in Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

WITH TEMPERATURES to remain in the high 20s and low 30s for the next few weeks, the Grafton Olympic Pool will remain open for an extra week.

However, it will be operating under reduced hours until April 22 when it will close:

Monday - Friday- 8am-5pm Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

Saturdays- 8am-5pm Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

Sundays- 10am-5pm. Slide times 11am-12.30pm and 2pm -4pm.

The Maclean Pool will be open until Sunday, but will operate under reduced hours.

The Glenreagh pool has already closed and the South Grafton Indoor Pool will remain open as normal.

Yamba Pool closes on June 8.