22°
News

Highest honour for firies

Caitlan Charles | 18th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Robert Cox and Alan Tucker, who both received Australian Fire Service Medals, with John Lawrence (middle) who was awarded with a long service medal for his 43 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade.
Robert Cox and Alan Tucker, who both received Australian Fire Service Medals, with John Lawrence (middle) who was awarded with a long service medal for his 43 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE THAN 1130 hours of collective service was honoured on the weekend with 49 Rural Fire Service personnel receiving long service medals for 11 to 43 years of service.

But it was Alan Tucker from Southampton Rural Fire Brigade and Robert Cox from the Corindi/Red Rock Rural Fire Brigade that took the top honours, having been named on the Queens Birthday Honour list with Australian Fire Service Medals.

Both men said joining the Rural Fire Service was a way to give back to the community.

"My father was the captain before, and I'd done a bit of fire work in Victoria,” Mr Tucker said.

"It was a natural progression and there was a need there so I thought I'd join this one.”

For Mr Cox, it was a similar story.

"I was involved because my dad was involved,” he said.

"I did a lot of years in Sydney with my dad... but when I moved up here, to Corindi Beach, I had no intentions of joining the fire brigade.”

After the local fire captain found out about his experience, and asked him to join, he has never looked back.

"I've been there every since,” he said.

A lot has changed in their time with the RFS.

"Things change, when I started it was pretty basic stuff,” Mr Tucker said.

"The fire control centre didn't exist and 000 was unheard of.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Cox said they shared communications with the council.

"The council would be talking on the radio, and we'd go out to the fire there and then we'd talk to the secretary in the council chambers,” he said.

"The fire control centre was in our kitchen, all the calls came to my house,” Mr Tucker added.

Over their many years in the RFS, both Mr Tucker and Mr Cox have seen a lot, but there are a few moments that stick out in their mind.

"In the 2001/2 fire where we lost three houses, and Stuart (Watts) said to me 'don't think about the houses we lost, think about the 20 houses we saved', at that time it did really affect me,” Mr Cox said.

"It wasn't the things back in those days to help people, but now we have lots of help and you've just got to make a phone call.”

For Mr Tucker, it was the fire that started on the Nymboida River and came very close to coming through South Grafton.

"It was only because the wind changed or it would have been in South Grafton in half an hour,” he said.

"That one travelled very quick and burnt out a lot of country quick, and one of our brigade members lost his house while he was out on the fire truck and that really sticks in my mind.

"I was at his house and it was burning, I was waiting for a fire truck, I was in a group vehicle and I had nothing to fight it with.”

Mr Cox added that having someone in your brigade affected is one of the more difficult things to deal with.

"Because you know that person really closely,” he said.

Long Service Honour roll

Mervyn Baldry 11; Brenden Carr 11; Matthew Casson 11; Alan Cunningham 11; Maureen Cunningham 11; Evan Delaforce 11; Glynnis Duncan 11; Harold Gibson 11; Eileen McLennan 11; Christopher Molloy 11; Chris Bursle 12; Marlene Scroop 12; Grant Whiteley 12; Amanda Allan 13; Paul McCabe 14; Geoffrey Saunders 14; Susan Stevens 15; Joyce Walters 16; Andrew Holland 19; Dennis Milne 20; Bruce Tom 20; Bradley Collis 21; Rodney Dowsett 21; Graham Schipp 22; Graham Winters 22; Paul Matthes 23; Les McFawn 23; Fred Musgrave 24; Susan Musgrave 24; Judith Mussared 28; Neil Jamieson 30; Greig McDowall 30; Walter Murray 30; Ken Thornhill 30; John Worthing 30; Brian Commerford 31; Brian Frederiksen 31; Annette Strong 31; Mark Strong 31; Anthony Wade 32; Margaret Anderson 33; Alberta Delaforce 33; Liz Wade 33; James Page 34; Jeffrey Archer 38; Chris Robertson 41; Alan Tucker 41; Harry Green 43; John Lawrence 43.

Grafton Daily Examiner
$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

$100 million fund out of reach of the Gallery says MP

The State Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund can't help the Grafton Regional Gallery just now says local MP Chris Gulaptis.

Major construction work begins for new Grafton bridge

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis watches construction get under way.

Piles driven in for second Clarence crossing at Grafton

Rates debate rages at community meeting

CFMEU North Coast representative Dean Reily, Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division and Robert Usher from Clarence Valley Community Unions.

Community unions meeting continues rate debate in the Clarence.

A vocal performance to remember

Anne Gray performs at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod kicked off on Saturday

Local Partners

Tea, fashion and a whole lot of fun

Maclean Cup Day High Tea and Fashion Parade was a huge hit this year, selling out tickets

VALLEY ROUND-UP: All the community news this week

Check out what's going on in the Valley

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

Be First, Westlawn Winner!

39 Jackschon Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 5 SALE

Located in the highly sought after suburb of Westlawn, this property is close to schools, public transport and sporting facilities. 39 Jackschon Avenue is an ideal...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

Solid Home at an Entry Level Price!

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

This three bedroom, one bathroom home is suitable for everyone from first home buyers and investors to the downsizing families. Located within close proximity to...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

A Golden Opportunity

2/7 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Auction

When it comes to finding a property in town you will no doubt appreciate that supply is limited, particularly if you would like to be within walking distance to...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!