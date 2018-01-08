Menu
News

Highland Gathering set to go

One of the Maclean showgrounds roofs in pieces, scattering the grounds.
One of the Maclean showgrounds roofs in pieces, scattering the grounds. Ebony Stansfield
Jarrard Potter
by

IT WILL take more than a storm to stop the Lower Clarence Scottish Association from hosting their annual Highland Gathering in Maclean.

After last week's large storm ripped through Maclean and caused widespread damage, including to the Maclean Showground, rumours had been circulating on Facebook that the damage was so severe the gathering would be forced to be cancelled.

However, Lower Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith has quashed the rumours, declaring the gathering would be going ahead.

"At this stage there's no cancellation, everything is fine," he said.

"Initially (Maclean Show Society president) Brian Ferrie called and said he was worried there would be no Maclean Show, and the gathering is a fortnight before the show, but Clarence Valley Council had an inspection of the place on Thursday or Friday, and they seem to think we should be fine."

Mr Smith said while he was confident the Maclean Showground would be able to host this year's gathering, the association does have options.

"We have held our gathering at Maclean High School's fields before when we couldn't use the showground," he said.

"It is better to have it at the showground, and Brian's main concern was because the Show Society do the catering in the Jim Thompson Pavilion the damage would be too much for the building to be right in time, but from what I've heard the council seems confident it doesn't take long to put a new roof on it and tidy it up and get it ready in time.

"We don't have any concerns that we will have to move this year. There could be a hold up with betting the work done, but we've got three months until the gathering at the end of March. In a month's time we should know how things in that area are progressing, and as long as we've got a month's notice we will be fine. We've got time to sort it out."

Mr Smith said he was surprised to see a post on Facebook claiming the Highland Gathering had been called off.

"Someone was saying there was not going to be a Highland Gathering, I don't know who did it but the gathering is not off," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
