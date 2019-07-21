HIGHLIGHTS: Grafton Derby Day

Zac Skinner and Jye Thompson share a joke ahead of kick-off between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels.

Zac Skinner and Jye Thompson share a joke ahead of kick-off between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels. Jarrard Potter

The Grafton derby is one of the most eagerly anticipated bush footy fixtures of the year and on the final day of the regular season it delivered. Check out the highlights below:

LADIES LEAGUE TAG

The Grafton Ghosts fought hard for a first league tag derby win but the South Grafton Rebels were too strong as they drew first blood.

The two sides had a nervy start with a number of unforced errors in the opening stages of the game.

TOO STRONG: Rebels' Karri Williams smothers an Elle Moss kick for the Ghosts. Mitchell Keenan

UNDER 18s

The Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels traded blows early on but the home side came away with a big win this afternoon.

The Rebels got an early jump on the Ghosts, forcing the home side into a knock on in the opening set.

PRESSURE: Rebels Tyrhs Brown is tackled by Ghosts James Martin (left) and Ben Shipman (right) on derby day this afternoon. Mitchell Keenan

OUT AND ABOUT

Did our photographer capture you at the Derby Day?

GRAFTON GHOSTS HONOURED

As the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels added another chapter to their rivalry, the Ghosts honoured their life members and 100-game first graders.

Club legend is a status rarely attained, but a perfect description for Max Lollback when it comes to the Grafton Ghosts.

LEGEND STATUS: Grafton Ghosts club legend Max Lollback, with grandson and first grade fullback Mitch Lollback. Jarrard Potter

RESERVE GRADE

The South Grafton Rebels stormed into a late lead with two tries but the Ghosts hit back to win the reserve grade derby.

Grafton started strong but a Brayden Lollback double and the Ghosts looked set to hold on for an important win but a late back and forth set up a derby day thriller.

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Ghosts forward Jarrad Day takes on the Rebels defence in the reserve grade derby on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

FIRST GRADE

The Grafton Ghosts lead by just eight points at half time but a red-hot twenty minutes had the home side finish big winners over the South Grafton Rebels.

The Rebels put in a good fight at Frank McGuren Field today but the Grafton Ghosts turned it on for a huge second half try haul to win 50-12.

