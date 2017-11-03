HIGHLIGHTS: Jacaranda Thursday

CRANES performed their ABBA Dance show on Jacaranda Thursday.

Did you miss out on all the shenanigans from Jacaranda Thursday?



Want to relive and revisit all the good vibes and action from the day? Take a wander through our collection of galleries.

Market Square was a tense time in the afternoon when businesses competed for the Golden Cup in the Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competition.

Westlawn Finance chose an Aussie-themed number, complete with Louie the Fly:

Were Clarence Valley Council hoping to do a time warp on the SRV?

Storm Troopers from Crowe Horwath took to the stage for a hilarious musical:

CRANES knew how to get more toes tapping with their ABBA Dance number: