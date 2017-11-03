HIGHLIGHTS: Jacaranda Thursday

Did you miss out on all the shenanigans from Jacaranda Thursday?
Want to relive and revisit all the good vibes and action from the day? Take a wander through our collection of galleries.
Market Square was a tense time in the afternoon when businesses competed for the Golden Cup in the Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competition.
Westlawn Finance chose an Aussie-themed number, complete with Louie the Fly:
Were Clarence Valley Council hoping to do a time warp on the SRV?
Storm Troopers from Crowe Horwath took to the stage for a hilarious musical:
CRANES knew how to get more toes tapping with their ABBA Dance number: