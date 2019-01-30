Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

High-profile psychologist extradited on child sex charges

by AAP
30th Jan 2019 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH-PROFILE Australian psychologist has been extradited from Queensland to NSW to face historical sex offences against young boys while he was a Scout leader.

The psychologist, who once treated contestants on a reality television show and profiled notorious criminals, faced Southport Court on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was extradited to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday to face charges dating back to the 1960s including indecent assault and buggery against three 12-year-old boys.

NSW police allege the offences happened when the man was a Scoutmaster in Sydney.

Detectives launched the investigation after three men came forward with allegations last year.

Outside court, the man's solicitor Colin Greatorix said his client denied the allegations and would "vigorously contest" the charges.

"He denies the allegations completely and it is causing him great distress," Mr Greatorix said.

He said these allegations would "utterly destroy" the reputation of one of the country's eminent psychologists.

"All you need unfortunately is to have a sniff of something illegal, immoral or unacceptable and people's reputations are destroyed.

"His career at the moment I would say is finished."

The man is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

child sex charges court editors picks nsw queensland tweed heads

Top Stories

    Work set to start on $17.5m Grafton Base Hospital upgrade

    premium_icon Work set to start on $17.5m Grafton Base Hospital upgrade

    Health THE lead building contract on the project has been announced, which will bring together a number of services and clinics under the one roof

    Police appeal for help finding wanted man

    Police appeal for help finding wanted man

    Crime 35-year-old has been in Grafton recently and known to visit Lismore

    Lack of reading linked to hyperactivity in kids

    premium_icon Lack of reading linked to hyperactivity in kids

    Education Children as part of the analysis were assessed six times

    Littlest learners given a helping hand

    premium_icon Littlest learners given a helping hand

    News Clarence preschoolers get a funding boost