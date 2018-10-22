What school will look like in 2043

Urbis image of an education-innovation hub of the future. Picture: Urbis

Urbis image of an education-innovation hub of the future. Picture: Urbis

HIGHRISE city schools with flexible learning spaces and decentralised knowledge hubs which link schools, universities and corporations will be the norm across southeast Queensland in 2043.

Professional services firm PwC has undertaken an analysis of how education and learning will be transformed across the region over the next 25 years, with a big move away from single-use school infrastructure built to accommodate traditional teaching practices.

Education merges with employment in this image of the future by city-shaping specialists Urbis. They envisage vertical education hubs in and around the CBD. Picture: Urbis

The report predicts that within 25 years "knowledge precincts" - developments where universities, schools and local corporations are all located on shared or adjacent space and collaborate with one another - will play a major role in the relocation of jobs away from the Brisbane CBD to other major urban spaces.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the demand for education in the city was soaring, with Brisbane's population expected to more than double by 2061.

St James College in Brisbane’s Spring Hill is already being be surrounded by highrise developments. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

"Latest data from the Queensland Government Statistician's Office tells us the number of children living in the inner-city has increased by some 30 per cent since 2011," Ms Grace said.

"Over the next five years we are expecting a further 3000 students to move to the area," she said.