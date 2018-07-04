Menu
Temporary closures at Mororo for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade
News

Highway bridge to close for six weeks

Adam Hourigan
by
4th Jul 2018 6:29 PM

AS WORK on a new overpass at Chatsworth Road North, Mororo has now started and to finish the road connections to the overpass, Chatsworth Road North and part of the Mororo Bridge will be temporarily closed from Monday July 9 for up to six weeks, weather permitting.

The new roads are being built higher than the existing local roads. This closure will allow the project team to work on realigning, levelling and connecting the new and old local roads. For the safety of motorists and workers this work cannot be completed under live traffic.

During the temporary closure of part of the Mororo Bridge, there will be no access from Chatsworth Road North to the Pacific Highway - all traffic will be detoured via Chatsworth Road South.

Typically, work will be carried out during the project's approved construction hours, which are: 7am-6pm Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Saturdays

Nearby residents will be notified at least five working days in advance of any activities scheduled outside of these working hours.

The project team has been working with Busways on the temporary closure of Chatsworth Road North. Bus services will follow the same detour as shown on the map.

If the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade work finishes early, then access to Chatsworth Road North and Mororo Bridge will be open to traffic during the day.

During this closure, Roads and Maritime Services will also be carrying out night maintenance work on the Mororo Bridge. This work will start on Thursday 6 August and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting. Work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am.

Grafton Daily Examiner

