A meeting tonight will discuss what Grafton can do when the city no longers has the flow of highway traffic through its streets. Caitlan Charles
Highway bypass expert brings view on Jacaranda City's future

Tim Howard
by
19th Jul 2018 11:57 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN expert on making the most of highway bypasses has turned his gaze onto the future of Grafton once the Pacific Highway no longer passes through the city.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce has invited bypass expert Dr Bruno Parolin to address a meeting tonight in the Grafton High School multi-purpose centre.

Chamber representative Phil Belletty said Dr Parolin will be joined by Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay and corporate and corporate and governance director Laura Black and the RMS Pacific Highway manager Bob Higgins.

Mr Belletty said having Dr Parolin on board was a major coup.

"He's been involved with the responses to the Kempsey and Yass bypasses,” Mr Belletty said.

"He's recognised as the foremost authority on dealing with the effects of bypasses in regional areas.”

Mr Belletty said the aim of the meeting was to draw together resources from all sectors of the community to come up with a strategy for Grafton after the bypass.

"There's a whole lot of tangible things out there we've looked at, like building the critical mass of the community, online retailing and the speed of growth in the region,” he said.

"But there are other big ideas out there we need to look at that need the involvement of government to free up resources to allow growth in the regions.”

He said the chamber would collate this information put it together into a glossy publication outlining the strategies Grafton should adopt.

Mr Belletty said around 85 people were attending, but more were welcome.

The meeting begins at 6pm in the Grafton High School multi-purpose centre.

