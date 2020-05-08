Highway bypass for two Clarence communities imminent

The Glenugie south interchange on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacifc Highway upgrade.

THE Pacific Highway is about to bypass the South Grafton and Ulmarra communities.

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said the imminent opening of the 36km Glenugie to Tyndale section of the upgrade will take highway traffic away from these centres.

Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade will celebrate a major milestone with the 36 kilometre Glenugie to Tyndale section opening soon.

“This is a significant moment for our community and for travellers up and down the NSW North Coast,” Mr Hogan said.

“This new section of highway between Glenugie and Tyndale is the longest opened to date, connecting to the 12 kilometres recently opened between Tyndale and Maclean to the north and the 26-kilometre section between Woolgoolga and Glenugie to the south.”

“A trip which previously took about 32 minutes between Glenugie and Tyndale via South Grafton will now take about 20 minutes.

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new section featured a number of new bridges, including nine local road overpasses which provide safe and convenient access across the motorway.

“Motorists will also notice new rest areas both northbound and southbound at Pine Brush providing toilets, shade and seating as well as parking for heavy and light vehicles,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The bypassed section of the existing Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale has been renamed Big River Way, with traffic volumes set to be reduced significantly now this section of the new motorway is about to open.”

“The upgrade has been built with our native wildlife in mind, with 101 fauna passages in this area to help animals cross over or under the road safely.”

Electronic message signs will provide way-finding information and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits while work continues to build the upgrade.

Anyone travelling in the area is encouraged to access Live Traffic and plan ahead to avoid any potential delays.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina project as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.