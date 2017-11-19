Menu
Lucky escape after head-on collision

Jarrard Potter
Alina Rylko
by and

TWO men are lucky to be alive after a head-on collision at Ulmarra this morning which saw both cars burst into flames.

The drivers of the two vehicles have both been taken to hospital after the collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra, near Grafton.

At 10am on Sunday police attempted to stop a Nissan X-Trail travelling southbound on the highway at Ulmarra.

After the driver failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit after the vehicle.

That vehicle crossed over to the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming four wheel drive.

Those vehicles caught alight, with plumes of black smoke visible to motorists in the area.

Both drivers were extricated from the vehicles and rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still making enquiries into the incident.

No charges have been laid.

The Pacific Highway has now been reopened.

