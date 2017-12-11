Menu
Highway closed after crash near Maclean

Adam Hourigan
UPDATE 5PM: It's feared at least two people have died in a two-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Ferry Park in Maclean this afternoon.

The highway is closed in both directions, with traffic queues of more than 2km in the area.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to use Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway as an alternative route.

It is understood the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is en route to the scene.

EARLIER: THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions after a motor vehicle accident around 4pm just south of the Ferry Park Maclean turnoff.

Traffic is reportedly backed up from the intersection back to Sheehans Lane as a result of the crash, and cars are being diverted through Sheehans Lane from the south.

Police, Ambulance and SES are on the scene of the crash.

More information as it comes to hand.

