Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway closed after fatal truck rollover

by Thomas Morgan
12th Aug 2019 8:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a truck rollover in the Somerset region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Brisbane Valley Hwy in Yimbun, north of Esk just before 3pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a truck had rolled and then caught alight.

One person died, the spokeswoman confirmed.

 

 

The Brisbane Valley Hwy remained closed as of 7.45pm.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway editors picks esk fatal truck rollover yimbun

Top Stories

    Health alert issued over air pollution concerns

    Health alert issued over air pollution concerns

    Health THE North Coast Public Health Unit has issued a warning for people with heart and respiratory problems to take caution

    WATCH: Ghosts veteran McLennan farewells Grafton in style

    premium_icon WATCH: Ghosts veteran McLennan farewells Grafton in style

    Rugby League The veteran forward has played his final game at Frank McGuren Field

    FIRE AND ICE: Landscape of contrasts over weekend

    premium_icon FIRE AND ICE: Landscape of contrasts over weekend

    Environment Snow-stopping displays above as Clarence burns from below

    10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    premium_icon 10 must haves for Clarence Valley's future

    News We run the rule over some big ideas for the Clarence