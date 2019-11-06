Menu
Volunteers watch over a backburn.
Volunteers watch over a backburn. Liana Turner
Highway closed due to backburning

Adam Hourigan
by
6th Nov 2019 2:43 PM

THE Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions between Tindal Road at Eatonsville (west of Grafton) and Bald Nob Road at Bald Nob (east of Glen Innes) due to a back-burning operation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists who need to travel can consider using the Bruxner Highway, Armidale Road or Waterfall Way instead.

These diversions are not suitable for B-doubles which will need to travel via Hexham, or into Queensland via the New England Highway and the Cunningham Highway.

Motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time, take extra care, and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

