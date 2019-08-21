Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Diversions are in place on the Warrego Highway.
Diversions are in place on the Warrego Highway. Matthew Deans
News

Rider killed after collision with truck

Ali Kuchel
by
20th Aug 2019 7:32 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died and diversions put in place on the Warrego Highway after a serious traffic crash.

Just after 6.30pm Tuesday, emergency services were alerted to an incident involving trucks and motorbike, 3km from Minden.

The bike was travelling eastbound along the Warrego when the rider has attempted to overtake two trucks.

The rider has then lost control, police believe, before collidingg with one of the trucks.

The rider was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Warrego Highway was closed last night to east-bound traffic at Minden, and traffic was being diverted through Tallegalla.

Police were advising truck drivers to postpone travel.

More Stories

crash fatal ipswich minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls from Barnaby Joyce prompt Chris Gulaptis to speak out

    Mounting pressure renews hope for energy jobs

    premium_icon Mounting pressure renews hope for energy jobs

    Politics Essential Energy backs down after coming under fire

    My Future Fest sets youth up for the workforce

    premium_icon My Future Fest sets youth up for the workforce

    News All the action from the Valley's premier career expo

    Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    premium_icon Trucking industry celebrates life of one its great drivers

    News Even driving loads of 30m long logs he was always cool and calm.