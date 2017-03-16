Highway reopens following serious crash

The scene of a crash between two cars on the Bruxner Highway at south Gundurimba.

UPDATE 12.50pm: POLICE have confirmed the Bruxner Hwy near Lismore has reopened in both directions after a serious, two-car crash this morning.

It comes more than four hours after what is understood to be a head on crash at South Gundurimba about 8am.

The Crash Investigations Unit have completed their initial examinations of the site. Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 10.40am: CRASH investigations are examining the site of a serious, two-car smash which has closed the Bruxner Highway in both directions near East Lismore.

Emergency services rushed to the highway at South Gundurimba shortly before 8am to reports of a head on-crash.

Three people, a woman, 52 and two men aged 17 and 58, were taken to be Lismore Base Hospital.

Police estimate the highway will remain closed for about three more hours.

The scene of a crash between two cars on the Bruxner Highway at south Gundurimba. Claudia Jambor

Motorists travelling southbound are asked to use Caniaba Rd and those travelling northbound are to use Coraki Rd.

The diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles and has left a string of trucks banked up near the accident.

Buxner Hwy crash at South Gundurimba:

UPDATE 9.15am: POLICE have confirmed that all occupants of the two cars are out of the vehicles and are being taken to hospital.

UPDATE 8.20am: FOUR ambulances are at the scene of a serious, two-car crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Paramedics are treating a man aged in his 50s, a 17-year-old man and a woman in her 50s.

The woman is being treated for back and chest injuries.

Motorists travelling south bound are asked to use Caniaba Rd and those travelling northbound are to use Coraki Rd.

The diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions following a serious crash at South Gundurimba this morning.

THURSDAY 8.15am: THE Bruxner Hwy is closed in both directions at South Gundurimba after a serious crash this morning.

It is understood the crash occurred shortly after 8am.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting that there are persons trapped.

More to come.