Mum, four children dead in horrific highway crash

POLICE have confirmed that a mother and her four children have died in a fiery "catastrophic" crash.

The crash, in which a truck and a car collided and caught on fire, occurred on the Bunya Highway near Kingaroy.

Police are still investigating, but it's believed the accident was a head-on collision after one vehicle tried to overtake another.

Emergency services at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Kumbia about 7.20pm.

A policeman at the scene described the accident to media as "catastrophic".

TRAFFIC: The Bunya Highway is currently blocked in both directions around 7kms south of Kumbia (near Kingaroy) due to a traffic crash. Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route #qldtraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 27, 2019

"It's certainly one of the worst accidents I've ever seen. It's just a tragedy for everyone involved," he told Channel 9.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Eli Waters at Hervey Bay, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another girl also travelling in the car was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The girl died during the flight.

The 47-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bunya Highway remains closed.