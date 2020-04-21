Menu
Highway closures after two-vehicle crash

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Apr 2020 6:31 AM

A two-vehicle collision has occurred on the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra this morning. 

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident occurred near Finlaysons Rd with two cars involved. 

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene, however, it's not yet known if any injuries have been sustained by the occupants of either vehicle. 

Motorists are advised to expect intermittent road closures during the vehicle salvage operation.

More information as it comes to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

