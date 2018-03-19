Menu
A 160 tonne U-Girder is placed on the new bridge at Harwood today.
News

Highway closures as girders come across Harwood bridge

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Mar 2018 10:57 PM

THE Pacific Highway will be closed at Harwood Bridge for short periods of time over the coming months to transport girders for installation on the southern side of the river.

The RMS has advised the 44 large precast concrete pieces and girders need to be taken over the bridge via oversize trucks and also deck panels that will be taken by normal trucks.

The transport will be conducted at nighttime to minimise delays, and there will be closures of the Pacific Highway for up to 15 minutes at a time.

This will occur from mid-march to June.

There may also be closure of River Street at Harwood for up to five minutes as 48 girders are taken across there between March to October

Temporary detours to and from Maclean and Yamba will be setup, with southbound traffic wishing to turn to into Yamba forced to travel 2km further south to a U-Turn bay as the southbound off-ramp will be closed to store the girders.

40 of the 144 girders required for the bridge have already been installed, and motorists are urged to plan their journeys to work around short delays.

For more information, visit the Woolgoolga to Ballina project site.

Grafton Daily Examiner
