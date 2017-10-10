Highway could become a tourist drive

The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron Street near Ferry Park in Maclean.

WHAT IF the Clarence Valley had two tourist routes?

The Environment and Planning committee have voted to have council vote to submit a request to Roads and Maritime to create a new tourist route along the current Pacific Highway when the new motorway is opened.

However, the NSW government committee the Tourism Attraction Signposting Assessment Committee noted in their meeting that they would not support a tourist road that was on the opposite side of the Clarence River to the other tourist drive, which takes the route through Lawrence.

Cr Greg Clancy asked why the TASAC would not support the creation of a tourist route.

Environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said council's feeling was TASAC should 'get over it'.

"Basically, they are hard to deal with, which is why we nee to be fairly unified on this,” he said.

"There is a case for both routes, one is on one side of the rider, the other is on the other side, but that's what makes it difficult.

"We say places like Ulmarra (should be on a tourist route).”

Mr Schoder said Lismore City Council had a similar battle with tourist routes on their roads.

"The issue with getting on the front foot of signage with the road issues is pretty important at this early stage, because it's not an easy battle,” he said.

Councillors voted that the officer recommendation should read: that, as part of the planning for the new Pacific Motorway, a formal request be submitted to RMS seeking the provision of adequate signage on the new Pacific Motorway and the creation of a tourist route that would follow the current alignment of the Pacific Highway.