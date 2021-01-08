Menu
A breath test revealed a High Range blood alcohol level.
Crime

Highway crash ends in court date for driver

Jenna Thompson
8th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
A female driver is lucky to have walked away without injury after crashing their vehicle on the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery on Thursday night.

However, she will now face court later this year.

At around 10.55pm, the 36-year-old female driver of a black Holden ute travelling west toward Jackadgery lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

Emergency services arrived to find the woman uninjured and the vehicle having sustained only superficial damage.

Coffs-Clarence Police confirmed to the Daily Examiner that the woman failed a roadside breath test. She was then taken to a nearby station for further testing which recorded a High Range blood alcohol level and was subsequently charged.

The woman, a resident of Jackadgery, is expected to appear in court in March.

