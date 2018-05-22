Fiery crash causes Pacific Highway traffic nightmare

UPDATE: THE DAILY Examiner understands the crash on the Pacific Highway between Dinjerra Rd and Eight Mile lane is a fatality.

it is understood the car was on fire, however it is now under control.

Police, Fire and Rescue, RFS, SES and Ambulance are on scene.

Traffic is flowing slowly past the crash site, which is on the embankment.

BEFORE: THERE has been a crash on the Pacific Highway impacting southbound traffic.

Coffs/Clarence Police District officers have confirmed that there is a crash, but there is no information about the severity of the crash.

The crash is south of Grafton, possibly near Eight Mile Lane.

Emergency Services are responding to the crash.

More information to come.