HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people trapped, traffic at standstill

AUTHORITIES have confirmed two people were trapped inside their vehicles when their vehicles collided on the Pacific Highway, Chatsworth.

It's understood a car and a rigid truck were involved in the incident.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene and is currently waiting to transport the injured.

Heavy vehicles are now diverting through Chatsworth and Harwood which witnesses have said is causing some concern due to the smaller width of road.

The highway is closed in both directions.

Northbound: Summerland Way at Grafton, Bruxner Highway at Casino at rejoin Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Southbound: Bruxner Highway at Ballina, Summerland Way at Casino to rejoin Pacific Highway at Grafton.

More information as it comes to hand.