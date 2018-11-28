Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
News

Highway crashes slow morning commute

by Jo Glover
28th Nov 2018 7:06 AM

A TRUCK rollover on the Bruce Hwy and a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy have are causing traffic delays this morning.

The truck rollover happened in northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Bells Creek, just before the Caloundra exit, about 1am.

The truck was still there at 5am and looked to be blocking northbound lanes, with debris across the centre strip. Southbound lanes in the area were seeing delays.

 

The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long

 

A man aged in his 50s was taken in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Further south, emergency services were still at the scene of a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy at Pimpama.

Police said the crash happened in southbound lanes near exit 49.

Southbound lanes were reduced to just one lane, with drivers advised to avoid the area if possible or take Rifle Range Rd. Northbound traffic was also delayed from the crash site back to Upper Coomera at 5.30am.

bruce highway editors picks pacific motorway

Top Stories

    Short-term rental rule changes 'heavy handed'

    premium_icon Short-term rental rule changes 'heavy handed'

    News 'They've told me they know where the problems are and they will take action when they need to'

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime POLICE share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Student strike ignites local debate

    premium_icon Student strike ignites local debate

    Environment How young is too young to protest?

    Amy's Transplant Games medal haul

    premium_icon Amy's Transplant Games medal haul

    Athletics Local physio wins eight medals at games

    Local Partners