Man missing as city declared disaster zone

Jessica Mackail checks out the Ross River powering over Aplins Weir. Picture: Michael Chambers

DISASTER-declared Townsville will shut schools today, with a predicted 200mm of rain a day for the next three days likened to the city's infamous "Night of Noah".

Police and other emergency services will this morning restart a search for a man missing from Giru, near Townsville.

Police are investigating whether the 32-year-old man entered floodwaters in an attempt to make it to his home.

Authorities searched until 11.30pm, but efforts were hampered by the weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rain has ramped up again in Townsville this morning, with 52mm recorded at the airport in an hour.

The area around the airport has now copped 180mm since 9am yesterday and the Bureau warns flash flooding is likely.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said police would be given wider evacuation powers across 100km of the disaster zone, under the one-in-100-year extreme flooding event in North Queensland.

The Premier said the decision to close about 58 schools and childcare centres - affecting thousands of families - was to ensure public safety.

Heavy rainfall is picking up again in #Townsville with 52mm recorded in the last hour at the airport. The airport has now had 180mm since 9am. ⚠️ FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY⚠️ given the saturated ground. Please take care and remember #IfItsFloodedForgetIt. #BigWet — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) 31 January 2019

"It is safer if families are not trying to get to and from school,'' she said.

"The bureau's advice is, if this monsoonal weather continues, the next few days could see more heavy rainfall."

Queensland's Disaster Management Committee will meet today as flash flooding swamped up to 30 homes in Bluewater, and an inner-city unit complex and nearby homes were evacuated after a rock wall collapsed.

The Bruce Highway south of Townsville was still cut, railway lines underwater, and many suburban roads awash, in the downpour, with up to 135mm of rain in three hours recorded in parts of the region.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill has urged residents in Alligator Creek, Julago and Nome to move to higher ground because of the risk of flash flooding.

"This weather looks like it will set in for the next three or four days,'' Cr Hill said. "It can be quite unpredictable. Stay alert."

She hailed the undaunted spirit and generosity of North Queenslander residents as "neighbours help neighbours".

Moesha Graham and Azariah Spencer, both of Heatley, get ready for the start of the Barra season by fishing the swollen Ross River in Aitkenvale. Picture: Michael Chambers

"That's the sort of resilience you've gotta love in North Queensland.''

Police Acting Chief Superintendent Steve Munro said the weather was "unprecedented" and had caught many short.

"We are doing our utmost, but Mother Nature surprises us from time to time,'' he said.

In 1998, Townsville was engulfed by an similar extreme wet weather event dubbed by locals the "Night of Noah". In hard-hit northern suburb of Bluewater, resident Ralph Murphy, 68, told of the heartache of his devastating loss after a raging torrent of flash-flooding destroyed his home, possessions and four-wheel-drive.

The streets of Giru have been inundated as the Haughton River continues to rise. Picture: Giru Community Facebook

His backyard, which fronts on to flooded Bluewater Creek, is strewn with a wrecked caravan, shipping containers, pieces of tin, and a chook pen. Inside his home, waist-high flood water toppled his fridge, ruined his model car collection, and left the building unliveable.

"I'm now homeless," he said. "It's an overwhelming job to clean up. Everything is covered in mud. I've never seen anything like this.''