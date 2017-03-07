Diesel spill sparks highway chaos

The Pacific Highway was closed at Glenugie yesterday evening due to an oil spill.

A DIESEL spill on the Pacific Highway has sparked traffic chaos at Glenugie, resulting in lane closures.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed from about 6pm yesterday, when it was discovered a semi-trailer had leaked fuel due to a puncture in its tank.

According to police, the truck driver had earlier swerved to avoid a large plank of wood in the middle of the highway and in doing so came into contact with a wire divider.

It is believed the barrier severed or punctured the tank, which resulted in the leak.

NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT teams were called to clear the spill before traffic could safely flow again.

No-one was injured in the incident.