Highway head-on a horrible start to new year

Kathryn Lewis
1st Jan 2020 6:12 PM
IN AN awful start to the new year, a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway near Ulmarra is understood to have left three people seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene north of Ulmarra at about 3.30pm Wednesday afternoon.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter in a paddock next to the highway.
Police, ambulance, Fire and Rescue and SES crews were on the scene with the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter waiting in a paddock beside the highway to take patients to hospital.

It is understood a second crash occurred near Maclean a short time later at the Ferry Park intersection.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Northbound holiday traffic was backed up to Ulmarra with motorists being turned around and directed to head north via Summerland Way.

The crashes mark a troubling holiday period on local roads with a number of accidents occurring across the NSW North Coast.

Yesterday, a man died after a motorcycle crash at Karangi, west of Coffs Harbour

On Saturday, a woman died after a car crash near Moonee, north of Coffs Harbour. 

