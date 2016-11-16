HIGHWAY HORROR: 9 shocking Pacific Highway crashes

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Contributed by Frank Redward

WITH traffic set to peak during the Christmas and New Year period, police are again pleading with drivers to take care and slow down on the roads.

After last year's horror road toll, the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Ulmarra has again seen a number of crashes, and lost lives.

Take a look back at some of the most shocking crashes on the notorious stretch of highway over the past 18 months.

November 16, 2016: A TRAGIC crash between a truck and a motorcycle at the Pacific Highway intersection near Maclean appears to have been a freak accident.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Maclean man, died at the scene. Grafton police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said it appeared both the motorcycle and truck were initially stationary at the intersection on Cameron St, with the intention of turning south onto the Pacific Highway.

Maclean fatal crash is cleared: Police and emergency services clear the Pacific Highway after a fatal collision between a truck and a motorcycle near the Ferry Park turnoff at Maclean

The motorcycle started to turn, but then stalled for unknown reasons in the middle of the highway.

Looking left to check the coast was clear, the 58-year-old truck driver from Townsend lost sight of the bike and believed it had taken off.

He didn't see it until it was too late.

December 15, 2016: IT WAS a lucky escape for drivers involved in a seven car pile-up north of Ulmarra, with two people treated at Grafton Base Hospital.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said investigations indicated three southbound vehicles on the Pacific Hwy, including a B-Double, a four-wheel-drive towing a Jayco campervan, and a Lexus sedan, were stopped in a queue due to roadworks before a black Volkswagen Transporter collided with the rear of the Lexus, starting a chain reaction.

December 28, 2016: A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is dead and five other people were treated for injuries following a horror head-on crash on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale.

The crash happened at a notorious site for serious accidents, near the Sheehys Lane intersection.

TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale. Jarrard Potter

Local residents and emergency services found a devastating scene when they responded to the crash shortly after 4pm Wednesday. One vehicle, a grey van, was left lying on its side and the highway was blocked in both directions.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Grafton Hospital, however, he died a short time later.

March 16, 2017: THREE people were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two cars and a truck near Ulmarra.

Senior Constable Elizabeth Smith said investigations were ongoing but it appeared a northbound car veered into the side of the southbound truck, causing it to swerve into another car and then off the road.

April 9, 2017: A WOMAN received serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision at Tyndale.

Emergency services were called to a notorious intersection on the Pacific Hwy, near Sheehys Lane, about 2.30pm on Sunday following reports of a multiple vehicle accident with person/s potentially trapped.

It is believed a 61-year-old woman from Queensland was driving a vehicle south on the Pacific Hwy which it appeared to drift into the northbound lane, causing a head-on collision with a northbound vehicle.

April 10, 2017: THE OCCUPANTS of five vehicles were lucky to escape injury in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at Tyndale.

According to police, the incident occurred about midday, on the Coldstream River Bridge. Early investigations indicate the first driver involved was forced to brake suddenly due to a long line created by roadworks further ahead.

PILE-UP: Seven vehicles, including two trucks and a car towing a caravan, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash just north of Ulmarra this morning. Clair Morton

That vehicle came to a stop without incident, but the vehicle behind was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the first. This started a chain reaction which resulted in the damage of five vehicles.

Ambulance paramedics attended, but luckily no-one required medical treatment.

August 26, 2017: A 44-YEAR-OLD man was killed when his Ford ute crashed head-on with a Holden Colorado ute on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.

A 19-year-old man has since been charged following an investigation into a fatal head-on crash.

November 19: TWO MEN are lucky to be alive after a head-on collision at Ulmarra which saw both cars burst into flames.

Dramatic vision of Ulmarra highway collision: Vision of cars on fire after a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra. Vision courtesy Issac Bignell.

At 10am police attempted to stop a Nissan X-Trail travelling southbound on the highway at Ulmarra. After the driver failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit after the vehicle. That vehicle crossed over to the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming four wheel drive.

The driver who refused to stop for police was since charged with a number of serious offences, including police pursuit, after a bedside bail hearing at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

December 11, 2017: TWO PEOPLE died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Maclean.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid confirmed two people were killed in the collision, which happened near the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St in Maclean.