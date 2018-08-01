Truck collision blocks traffic

UPDATE: There has been a collision on the north side of the Harwood Bridge, which is impacting traffic on the Pacific Highway.

Lanes are being alternated through the accident site with traffic backed up well beyond the south side of the bridge.

More to come...

BEFORE: LIVE TRAFFIC reporting an incident between two trucks near Watts Lane at Harwood.

Initial reports say there is possibly diesel fuel spilling out over the highway, and that a stop/slow operation is in progress.

RMS and emergency services are on site.

More details as they come to hand.