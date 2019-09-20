HIGHWAY: Major changes for roads near Chatsworth

THERE are significant road changes in the Chatsworth Island area as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

During September to November, traffic will be temporarily moved onto new sections of road and the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Serpentine Channel South Bank Road will permanently close, weather permitting.

From late September, traffic will temporarily travel one lane in each direction on the new bridge over Serpentine Channel.

At this time, the intersection at Serpentine Channel South Bank Road will close permanently.

Access to and from the Pacific Highway will be by a link road connecting Serpentine Channel South Bank Road with Watts Lane East and Oval Link Road.

In November, traffic will be moved onto about 4.5 kilometres of the future northbound carriageway, one lane in each direction between Serpentine Channel and Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth Island.

NSW Roads said that closing this intersection was identified in the project's Environmental Impact Statement as part of a future upgrade to a motorway standard highway through Chatsworth Island.

"A motorway standard is achieved by removing intersections with the highway," a spokesman said.

"Removing the left in, left out vehicle movements in this location will improve safety by reducing potential conflict points, while construction of the link road between Serpentine Channel South Bank Road and Watts Lane East ensures local access is maintained.

"Motorists will continue to access to and from Serpentine Channel South Bank Road via Oval Link Road and Watts Lane East while work continues on the Yamba/ Harwood interchange."

During September, the Chatsworth Road south intersection will close.

Motorists travelling on Chatsworth Road south will use the overpass bridge and the North Bank Road, Pacific Highway intersection.

This intersection will include northbound acceleration and deceleration lanes and a southbound deceleration lane.

This traffic arrangement will remain in place until the future northbound carriageway opens to traffic in November, weather permitting.

In October, traffic will be permanently moved onto the new overpass bridge at Chatsworth Road north.

At this time the old Mororo Bridge will be temporarily closed while drainage is installed.

Access to the highway from Chatsworth Road north will be via the new overpass bridge and Carrolls Lane. There will be no changes to the intersection at Carrolls Lane.