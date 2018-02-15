Highway patrol bust 20 drivers at intersection hot-spot

A TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol operation busted 20 drivers trying to take a short-cut by turning right at the Through St roundabout between 8am and 9am this morning.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Senior Constable Rob Goodwin said the intersection was a issue of frustration for many motorists, and police were looking to target drivers breaking the law trying to jump the queue.

"The majority of people are being patient and doing the right thing, and then there's some people who are being impatient and doing the wrong thing," Sn-Constable Goodwin said.

"The message is that we're out there, so don't try and take the shortcut."

Sn-Constable Goodwin said in total there were 24 fines issued in this morning's operation.

"It's a $257 fine and two demerit points, so it's a pretty hefty price to pay for jumping the queue," he said.

Sn-Constable Goodwin said police regularly conduct operations at the intersection to target drivers making the illegal turn.