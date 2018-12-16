Highway patrol officer injured after highway collision

A collision between a silver Subaru SUV and a highway patrol car near Sheehan's Lane at Tyndale.

A GRAFTON-based highway patrolman has been injured when an SUV vehicle crashed into his stationary car while he was doing radar checks near Tyndale this morning.

The office received minor injuries and has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital in a road ambulance for precautionary checks.

The wrecked police car was taken to Grafton Police Station for an inspection. It left on the back of a wrecker's vehicle soon after.

Wrecked police car: The wreck of a police car believed to have been involved in a collision north of Ulmarra this morning taken from the compound at Grafton Police Statiopn

Acting Inspector Dallas Leven, said the officer's injuries were minor, but did not have an update yet on the occupants of the other vehicle, a silver SUV.

"Someone said there was a family in it, but I haven't got any further information," he said.

"All I know is the officer was stationary, doing radar checks when this vehicle, for some unknown reason, has left the road surface and collided with him."

Livetraffic report of Tyndale crash Adam Hourigan

The crash occurred near Sheehy's Lane after 9am. The crash closed a lane of the Pacific Highway at Tyndale causing traffic to bank up for several kilometres either side of crash scene.

Two trucks took the damaged vehicles to Grafton. The crashed police car was taken to Grafton Police Station but stayed on the back of the truck.

A wrecked police car involved in a collision with an SUV at Tyndale on Sunday morning, leaves Grafton Police Station compound. Tim Howard

The highway was reopened to traffic after 11am.