nsw police highway patrol car. Coffs Harbour. 23 march 2017
News

Highway patrol step up numbers on Clarence roads

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Mar 2018 8:30 AM

NSW TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol have launched Operation Northforce, with an increase in officers from the Sydney metropolitan area to arrive in the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command from today.

Road policing spokesperson Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the operation would address traffic risks and offences in the area.

"During Operation Northforce, our community can expect to see increased traffic enforcement on our roads over the next few days," Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.

"The focus will be on those offences that place other drivers at risk, including speed, drink driving, drug driving, and using mobile telephones whilst driving.

"This is a proactive step to help prevent road trauma and accidents that result in deaths and injuries.

"I am sure the community joins with me in welcoming these officers here, so that we can all use the roads safely."

Grafton Daily Examiner
