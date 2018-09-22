HIGHWAY: Resident's concerned about environmental impact

Tyndale resident Phil Marcus outside his home with a photo of the ground water.

Tyndale resident Phil Marcus outside his home with a photo of the ground water. Ebony Stansfield

THROUGHOUT the construction of the Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade, Phil and Penny Marcus have been concerned about the environmental impact in their area and on their Tyndale property.

The Marcuses have lived at their Tyndale residence for more than 32 years and the highway is being built a couple of metres away at the rear.

Mr Marcus claims that in 2013 when Roads and Maritime Services contractors cleared trees to create tracks for the construction, he and his wife found several dead animals, including a spotted-tailed quoll and eight emu eggs.

"They just tore out everything,” he said.

Endangered Spotted-tail quoll Phil Marcus claims was killed/ injured.

Mr Marcus said he told RMS the contractors had cleared trees with animals in them but an RMS spokesman said they had put extensive measures in place to ensure wildlife would be unharmed before and during vegetation removal.

"These claims were not raised at the time, and the Environmental Protection Authority has previously advised they did not receive an official complaint,” a RMS spokesman said.

"The only work at this location during the time in question was geo-technical work, which did not involve any clearing.”

Mr Marcus also said 'blasting' from the nearby burrow site caused cracks in the foundations of their house.

"I've had to put a new hot water system up because it burst and started to leak,” he said.

The Marcuses claim the foundations of their house have cracked from 'blasting' from the highway. Ebony Stansfield

He said the RMS contractors had put vibration monitors on his property but claimed they didn't work during parts of the construction.

"It lasted two days and they took them away. We got no reports on it,” he said.

The RMS representative said they carried out regular vibration monitoring, and that no vibration limits had been exceeded on this property.

"Any damage found to be caused by the project is rectified by the project team in consultation with the landowner,” the RMS spokesman said.

The vibrations were of great concern to the Marcuses because their house is heritage-listed.

Mrs Marcus claims in mid- 2016 a Pacific Complete representative told them the house, which was built in the 1800s, was no longer heritage-listed.

However, a Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said the NSW Department of Planning's register of heritage properties has the Tyndale property listed on it.

The RMS spokesman said it had no influence on the heritage rating of properties.