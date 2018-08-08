Menu
The old Roadhouse on the Pacific Highway in South Grafton. Photo Taylor Stone / The Daily Examiner
News

Highway stoppages for bridge works

8th Aug 2018 4:36 PM

BRIEF stoppages will occur on the Pacific Highway near the Gwydir Highway intersection on Monday, August 13, and Tuesday, August 14.

The stoppages will allow underboring to take place for the laying of power lines under the highway and also the installation of barriers as part of the new Grafton bridge project.

Brief stoppages also will occur on Spring and Iolanthe streets as part of the work. A temporary shoulder closure will be in place on the northbound lane of the highway and a lane closure will be in place for the left-out lane onto the highway from Iolanthe Street.

clarence development grafton bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

